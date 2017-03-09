Bogus maid offices closed

KUWAIT: Residency detectives suspended two domestic help offices for six months for violating law 68/2015. Detectives learned that some licensed offices deal with domestic helpers who are returned to bogus offices and charge citizens and expats for certain periods which is a violation of the law.

Boat mishap

Two boats collided near the Blajat beach resulting in the injury of two persons. Both were treated by paramedics.

Fire in Subhan

Firemen put out a blaze in the MEW warehouse in Subhan area. The fire was in an open area covering 8,000 meters squared but the blaze scorched only around 250 meters of the land. No injuries were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun