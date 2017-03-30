Bogus helpers’ office busted; Forged workpermits

KUWAIT: Residency detectives discovered a bogus domestic helpers office run by six Ethiopians in mahboula area. Detectives worked on tips about a bogus office the swindles citizens by making agreements with them to get domestic helps in exchange of money and gives them receipts to show they are dealing with a legitimate office. The office was stormed and six Ethiopians were found, all reported absconding and wanted.

Two Bangladeshis were arrested for forging work permits to bring Bangladeshi workers and charged money for them. A man complained against the two when they told him they can get work permits in exchange of money. The permits were made, then when checked in the computer, they were found forged and information are not correct. The suspects were sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun