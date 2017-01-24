Bogus domestic help office busted

KUWAIT: Residency detectives arrested a gang that ran a bogus domestic help office by harboring absconding persons and making them work in violation of the law. The gang, mostly consisting of Ethiopian nationals, used to send absconding domestic helpers to other employers, then the maids later escaped and returned to the office again. Five Ethiopians reported as absconding were arrested and sent to concerned authorities. Meanwhile, the domestic help department at the Interior Ministry held several inspection tours in all governorates and placed stickers to close down several offices in violation of the law.

Liquor ‘factory’ stormed

Ahmadi security led by Director General Brig Abdullah Saffah Al-Mulla busted a local liquor ‘factory’ in Khairan residential area. The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said that after police confirmed information received earlier about the brewery, patrol officers stopped a vehicle driven by an Asian man who left the house. Police searched the vehicle and found 480 bottles, 12 cooking gas cylinders and other equipment inside. When police entered the house, 400 sacks each containing 12 bottles – 4,800 bottles in total – 60 drums, seven steel distilling drums, five steel burners, 29 cardboard boxes, 50 gas cylinders, 30 sacks of sugar and five boxes of yeast were found. The suspect and the material were sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun