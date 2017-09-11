Bloggers beware

KUWAIT: Well-informed sources at the foreign ministry stressed that legal action will be taken against bloggers and media figures who have slandered HH the Amir and Kuwait’s reputation.

Sources explained that Kuwait will not allow any of its citizens to insult a friendly or brotherly country and, at the same time, will never tolerate slander or insults against HH the Amir or the State of Kuwait.

The sources added that the foreign ministry has already informed Kuwait ambassadors in a number of countries to prepare the list.

By A Saleh