Blogger sentenced for spreading IS ideology

Court reduces sentence of parents who killed daughter

KUWAIT: The criminal court yesterday sentenced a blogger to five years in prison over charges of joining the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization, spreading its ideas through social media, possessing weapons, ammunition and psychotropic substances in addition to misuse of mobile phones.

In other news, the appeal court yesterday cancelled a first instance verdict sentencing a Kuwaiti couple to death for killing their own daughter and putting her body in an ice box. In the new verdict, the court sentenced the father to ten years prison and acquitted the mother. The verdict was changed after the defendants’ lawyers managed to change the case’s description and classification to prove that the mother had nothing to do with the father’s crime.

KD 10,000 theft

A stateless person was arrested for robbery, said security sources, noting that the suspect had attacked a citizen who had just withdrawn KD 10,000 in cash from a local bank and stole the money. The sources added that the suspect was caught by surveillance camera fixed on a neighboring house while running to hop into a vehicle waiting for him. The suspect told police that the escape car’s driver was his own brother; who is still at large.

Power outage

Security forces and patrols were immediately deployed in areas affected by a recent blackout in Hawally to help maintain security and facilitate traffic flows, the Interior Ministry’s relation and security media department said. It added that maintenance teams were racing against the clock to solve the problem, and at least had traffic lights running using power generators till the power was reconnected.

New detour

The Interior Ministry’s Traffic General Department announced that, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), it will open a detour at the junction of Al-Ghouss Street with Mekrad Al-Mekrad Street in Mubarak Al-Kabeer at the early hours of June 13, 2017. Accordingly, the traffic department urged all motorists using the specified leg of the road to be more careful and to follow traffic signs.

Food safe

Kuwait Municipality’s Deputy Director Khalaf Al-Mutairi strongly denied social media reports claiming that inedible foodstuff were allowed into Kuwait and stressed that the imported food department was doing a great job in protecting national food security. He added that the department always makes sure that all food items entering Kuwait from various borders are safe and edible. Meanwhile, Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality teams inspected a number of stores and restaurants and moved some public property violations. Team leader Nasser Al-Hajri said that the inspection campaigns resulted in confiscating and destroying 12 kilograms of expired chocolates, removing 105 illegal ads and filing four citations involving expired licenses and not having one at all. Hajri added that 11 warnings were filed regarding violating public property.

Beggars arrested

Within the Interior Ministry’s efforts to fight begging during the holy month of Ramadan, residency detectives have so far arrested 10 beggars belonging to various nationalities, the ministry’s relation and media security department said in a statement, noting that the beggars will be deported while their sponsors will be banned from any further sponsorships.

Thieves caught

Two citizens were arrested for robbing several co-op branches, said security sources, noting that the case started when one of the suspects was arrested when his attempt to rob a co-op branch failed. The sources explained that the suspect broke down and told police that he had robbed other branches earlier, along with an accomplice he led police to. The suspect also admitted to breaking open a vehicle in Omariya and stealing its contents. A case was filed and the suspects were referred to relevant authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi