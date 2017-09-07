Blogger jailed

KUWAIT: The Criminal Court yesterday sentenced a blogger known on social media networks as ‘Chabreet Seyassi’ to three months with labor for slandering the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem on his Twitter account.

Hit & run driver

A search is on for an unidentified hit and run driver who had been involved in a tripartite collision with other vehicles carrying Canadian military personnel in one and a Saudi in the other, said security sources noting that the suspect fled the scene.

2 in critical condition

Two citizens were recently rushed to Jahra hospital’s ICU in a critical condition after sustaining serious injuries in a collision along the Sixth Ring Road, said security sources.

Bank employee ‘insulted’

A local banks female call-in service operator recently filed a case against a female citizen accusing her of insulting her using abusive and slanderous words. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Parrot stolen

A pet dealer reported that a young man speaking Kuwaiti dialect made away with a rare parrot. He said the suspect claimed he forgot his wallet in the vehicle and drove away with the parrot. The salesman provided the police with the store’s surveillance camera videos with clear images for the suspect. A search is in progress.

