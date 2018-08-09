Blaze guts wood shop

KUWAT: Firemen from four fire centers battled a blaze in an industrial Shuwaikh carpentry shop and prevented it from spreading to other shops. No injuries were reported. The fire started in a power transformer before igniting the lumber.

Factory sealed

Ahmadi municipality emergency team closed a factory in the stables area in cooperation with police and sent the workers to concerned authorities for legal action.

New MoI e-services

Acting director of the interior ministry’s relations and security information department Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari said many e-services were added to the interior ministry’s site. He said citizens can inquire about their passports through www.moi.gov.kw. He said other applications include SOS, which allows the public to contact the interior ministry and get help quickly in case of an emergency by pressing the SOS button.

Co-op Union bldg fined

The Environment Public Authority found the Cooperative Union building in violation of article 56 of the environment protection law, and it was issued a citation.

Summer is cooler

Meteorologist Essa Ramadan said this year’s summer is Kuwait and the region is cooler than last year, contrary to the heat waves in Europe and other parts of the world.

Fatal accident

A Bangladeshi was killed, while an Afghan and an unidentified person were injured and taken to Adan Hospital following an accident on Fahaheel Road. The Bangladeshi’s body was taken to the coroner.

Restaurant closed

The Food and Nutrition Authority closed a shop for having 650 kg of expired meat, in addition to a popular restaurant and a juice bar in Mubarakiya. The authority’s team found that the restaurant was selling food unfit for human consumption, and laboratory tests revealed harmful bacteria in it, so it was closed and the case was sent to the public prosecution.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi