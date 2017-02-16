Blackmail and robbery; Kuwaiti beats girlfriend

KUWAIT: A policeman was sent to the Public Prosecution at the order of Criminal Security Affairs Maj Gen Abdelhameed Al-Awadhi for blackmail and robbery using his uniform. The suspect was caught in Mahboula with a victim in his car after blackmailing him, a security source said. The source said the suspect may be responsible for various thefts in the area. After confessing to seven, the office was charged with three. A security source said criminal detectives received tips about a policeman who blackmails expats, particularly roaming vendors. According to sources, the suspect always harasses vendors – asking them to pay money or face deportation.

Bedoons arrested for drugs

Jahra police sent two bedoons to Drugs Control General Department after they were caught near Naseem with drugs. A security source said police stopped a car at dawn Wednesday, and found the driver and a companion confused. Officers then noticed drugs, and searched the car where they found hashish and other drug paraphernalia.

Kuwaiti beat girlfriend

A citizen accused his wife of damaging his 2015 model car, after insulting him. In another development, a man beat his girlfriend after he discovered that she has relations with another person. The woman complained to police and submitted a medical report, stating that she suffered bruises on her body and face. The Kuwaiti man confessed to beating her. – Al Rai/Al Anbaa