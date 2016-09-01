Black Eyed Peas reunite for new ‘Where Is The Love?’ version

Black Eyed Peas are reuniting after a five-year hiatus for a new rendition of their song “Where Is The Love?” aimed at ending gun violence. “Where Is The Love?” was originally released in 2003 and reached No. 8 on the Billboard singles chart.

Black Eyed Peas members will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo and Fergie are joined by such performers as Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Mary J. Blige, Justin Timberlake and Jaden Smith for the song. A statement says the song and accompanying video scheduled for release Wednesday “calls for calm, asking citizens of the world to stop the hate and violence that has resulted in many lives lost.”

The proceeds for “#WHERESTHELOVE” will go to the foundation of will.i.am’s i.am.angel. The charity funds educational programs and college scholarships. —AP