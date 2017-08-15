‘Bird sound system’

KUWAIT: The customs department issued a ban on importing a “bird sound system” based on several rules and laws that protect the environment. The device makes sounds that attract birds, which are then caught.

Sri Lankan delegation

Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower Abdullah Al-Mutoutah received the deputy Sri Lankan labor employment minister and his delegation. Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Signing ceremony

Secretariat General of the Higher Planning Council participated in the signing ceremony of the contract of implementing the electronic driving license project at the UN development office in the presence of Assistant Secretary General for Consultative Support Talal Al-Shimmari, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Col Nasser Al-Subaie and National Coordinator for Comprehensive National Strategy Col Salem Al-Ajmi, in addition to the acting representative of UNDP Dima Al-Khateeb.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi