Biometric system limits engineers’ productivity: Kuwait Society of Engineers

KUWAIT: Kuwait Society of Engineers (KSE) asked the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) to cooperate and urge the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to hasten the amendment of the biometric access control system for ministry engineers who work in various areas. It said the society is receiving increasing complaints from engineers who struggle daily as they register their access at their offices before driving for long distances to construction sites located in remote places. The society said that it hopes the minister will intervene to stop the suffering of engineers, because the current fingerprint system and long distances limit the engineers’ productivity.

The call was made during a meeting between the society’s Chairman Faisal Al-Atel and MPW Undersecretary Awatif Al-Ghunaim. Atel said the meeting also discussed employing Kuwaiti engineers in the ministry and training them so as to reduce their waiting period to work after graduating. He lauded the undersecretary’s cooperation to approve expat engineers who work in projects or consultation offices that design and study ministry projects by the society.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi