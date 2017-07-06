Biometric attendance must for all public employees

KUWAIT: All public sector employees will have to use biometric attendance systems to register their arrival and departure from work without exceptions from October 1, according to a decision by the Civil Service Council. As per the decision, the system will become mandatory for department directors, supervisors and staff members with over 25 years of service in the public sector – who are all currently exempted, said Ahmad Al-Jassar, Director of the Civil Service Commission. The decision also does not allow any state department to give exceptions to any employee, he added.

However, people with severe disabilities and moderate cognitive impairment remain exempted from fingerprinting, provided that they provide a document from the Public Authority of the Disabled which states that their condition prevents them from operating the system. The Civil Service Council sets regulations pertaining work in the public sector, which the Civil Service Commission follows. – KUNA