Biker gang apprehended

KUWAIT: A gang of six was arrested recently for multiple robberies said security sources noting that the suspects were arrested with the possession of seven bikes they used to rob their victims. The sources explained that two suspects usually rode a bike and approached their victims from behind to snatch their mobile phones, back bags or whatever other valuables they carried. The sources added that the suspects had also stolen the contents of vehicles they managed to break open. The suspects are so far facing charges in 23 robbery cases.

Car bust

MOI relations and the security media department said that the capital security department launched an inspection campaign in Shuwaikh industrial area where 15 vehicles were confiscated from garages were they had been under repair without insurance.

Dead man’s cell

A 58 year old central prison inmate was found dead in his cell, said security sources noting that on examining the body, coroners discovered the man had died of natural causes.

Drug dealer caught

An expatriate was recently arrested in Farwaniya for possessing over half a kilo of heroin. Security sources noted that the suspect later admitted he was a drug dealer.

By Hanan Al-Sa’doun