The best way is to drive carefully – MAKE KUWAIT GREAT

Each of us can contribute to making Kuwait a better place for all of us to live. In our daily deeds and actions, we can find – if we choose to look – opportunities for improving Kuwait’s environment. From not littering on the streets, to choosing to be kind and helpful to others, each individual here can have a positive impact on the society as a whole. Kuwait Times wants to know what can you do?

Sayed Ali is a 42-year-old Indian national who works as a delivery driver in Kuwait. He has spent the past 20 years away from home, and has two children. Ali had the following to say when asked how he would contribute to make Kuwait a better place.

“I do not know how to answer this question, but as a truck driver living in this beautiful country, I think the best way is to drive carefully. If you are careful, you will not disturb anyone. As a driver, I check the worthiness of my vehicle, and if there is a problem, I tell my boss, so that I do not bother anyone on the road. I strictly follow traffic rules and deliver my goods on time. I started as a light vehicle driver in Kuwait.”

By Ben Garcia