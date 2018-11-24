‘Benevolent Refrigerator’ reflects Kuwait’s bright humanitarian image

Leaving surplus food for people in need

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUWAIT: ‘Kuwait’s benevolent refrigerator,’ a new charitable work carried out by the Kuwaiti well doers, stands high as a testament to a relentless desire and an unflagging quest of people who stretched their white hands to assist the needy all over the globe. A new charitable work of this benevolent people, many Kuwaitis have decided to install ‘benevolent refrigerators’ in front of their homes to be a corner for the needy and a practical solution for the surplus food left behind after conclusion of a wedding or a party. Instead of the food being thrown in the garbage, people keep it in these refrigerators so that the poor and the needy can benefit from it, without waiting for reward or thanks.

As a manifestation of the well-known reputation of the Kuwaitis, those refrigerators spread from Khalidiya, Shamiya and Nuzha to Yarmouk, Omariya, Fintas, Sulaibikhat, Ardiya, Jahra and Andalus to Farwaniya, Surra and Adan. These refrigerators, formed with the Kuwait Food Bank and voluntary efforts to distribute food to those in need, form one of the leading factors in Kuwait, and at the Arab and international levels, and is among the best countries for the 2018 hunger index issued by the International Food Policy Institute of the United Nations.

This project needs special care and attention to be able to overcome the serious challenges it faces, and so that this good work adds a new human achievement to Kuwait’s record. “The refrigerator in our area is a good initiative by my neighbor Ali Al-Sanea, who has been the first to come up with this idea,” said Namshan Al-Namshan, a former adviser to the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs. He added that the first erected refrigerator was meant to save the surplus food for the needy people, pointing out that his neighbors also pitched in in this humanitarian project. Namshan emphasized that what is supplied into these refrigerators is “the main meal of the family, and not what is left on the table.”

Farwaniya Mayor Mutlaq Al-Mi’asib said meanwhile that the food refrigerators “are in line with solutions to reduce the proportion of wasted food,” calling for the donation of surplus and use the remaining food for another meal or use of inevitable food in the manufacture of organic fertilizer. He suggested that refrigerators should be organized by informing the owners to set them up by the nearest cooperative branches in the area, expressing hope such refrigerators be monitored by health ministry or municipality personnel to ensure hygiene. Hasan Ajeel, another charitable worker, hailed a good example of refrigerators set up in the areas of Sulaibikhat and Ardia where food in those refrigerators was nicely organized. – KUNA