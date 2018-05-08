Beef imports banned from Zimbabwe, South Korea

KUWAIT: The supreme food safety committee recommended banning all beef imports from Zimbabwe and South Korea, where foot and mouth disease has been detected. The committee also recommended lifting previous bans on importing all types of poultry meat from UK, Denmark, Switzerland and from the US states of Missouri and Texas after they were proven free from bird flu. The committee’s secretary Adel Al-Suwait said the recommendations were made in the committee’s meeting number 3/2018, in which the committee also recommended lifting the ban on fresh, chilled and processed cow, sheep and goat meat from Kazakhstan.

By A Saleh, Hanan Al-Saadoun, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies