A bedoon man set himself on fire in front of police station

KUWAIT: A bedoon man set himself on fire in front of the AlNaeem police station in Kuwait today. The motive for the man’s action was not immediately clear. There are more than a hundred thousand stateless Arabs living in Kuwait without passports or nationality.

They are known as “bedoon” meaning ‘without’, and many of them are unable to go to school, work legally or travel due to their irregular status. This is the first incident of self-immolation. No official statement has been issued by the authorities regarding the incident.