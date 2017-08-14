Beaten and raped by ex husband

KUWAIT: A citizen who works for the Health Ministry lodged a complaint at Saad Al-Abdullah police station against her ex-husband for beating and raping her. The woman refused to be examined by doctors, but the prosecutor went ahead and filed charges.

Lover ‘cheated’

A citizen accused a man, his mother and his Moroccan girlfriend of cheating after he made her believe that he was in love and promised to marry her. He claimed to be a dentist, then asked her for KD 7,400 to buy a car in front of his mother and the other woman, then refused to return the money. Police summoned the accused and his two partners for questioning prior to legal action.

4 arrested for fighting

Four expats were detained at Farwaniya police station after being involved in a fight inside a vegetable shop as they bargained over prices. Police went to the store and arrested them. One of them was sent to hospital for treatment of wounds he received, as blades were used during the fight.