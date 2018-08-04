BBC apologizes for historical allegations about Kuwait’s sovereignty

KUWAIT: British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday issued a statement apologizing for historical fabrications and false allegations about Kuwait’s sovereignty. It said that the question, which was raised by Trending Show presenter Rania Attar over Kuwait’s historical sovereignty, appeared to have been asked in a wrong and unclear way that did not meet the BCC’s impartiality criteria, and that’s why an apology was needed. It added that it cannot be a party in this regard or even adopt a certain view, especially in controversial matters, according to the statement. “BBC would like to confirm that it handles such matters, which are related to its editorial policy based on balance, objectivity and neutrality, with much seriousness, and to do everything necessary to ensure that these criteria are met,” it noted.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information had rebuffed the fabrications and allegations of a BBC Arabic show on Kuwait’s sovereignty. The ministry regretted and condemned, in a press statement, that BBC presenter Rania Al-Attar’s program ‘Trending’ had fabricated allegations about the historical sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, which violated professional rules and distorted historical facts. “Such false claims and serious mistakes are utterly unacceptable, especially when this comes from an international media outlet, which is supposed to observe professional criteria and to clarify, not distort, facts,” the ministry said. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information wondered about the timing of such claims, which coincided with the 28th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. The Ministry of Information has the right to pursue any entity or institution that deliberately commits this historical distortion, the statement concluded. – KUNA