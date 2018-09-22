Basements only for parking

KUWAIT: Informed sources at the Municipality said all basements rented out in residential, investment, private and model areas will be cleared to turn them into parking areas as stipulated in their licenses.

They added tenants can sue landlords or file complaints against them at various municipality branches if basements are rented out or used without municipal permission. “Director Ahmed Al-Manfouhi instructed all branches to start listing violating buildings to warn them and later check that the changes have been made in order to avoid compulsory eviction with the interior ministry’s assistance,” the sources explained, noting that growing numbers of citizens and expats have been complaining about getting parking tickets because they have no parking spaces outside their buildings. – A Saleh