Barrel bomb attack kills 11 children in Aleppo

BEIRUT: Eleven children were killed on yesterday in a barrel bomb attack carried out by government forces on a rebel-held neighborhood of Syria’s Aleppo city, a monitor said. “Fifteen civilians, among them 11 children, were killed in a barrel bomb attack on the Bab al-Nayrab neighborhood” in southern Aleppo city, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

It also reported eight civilians, including two children, were killed yesterday in rebel fire on the government-held west of the city.-AFP