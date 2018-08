‘Barayeh Salem’ project opens with modern designs



KUWAIT: The ‘Barayeh Salem’ project in Salmiya opened with newly-developed and modern designs to attract more visitors in Salem Al-Mubarak Street. The project is home to booths for owners of small projects. It also contains spacious walking areas, children playground, exhibitions’ yard and water fountains.’Barayeh Salem’ aims to boost the Kuwaiti economy, attract tourists and provide job opportunities to Kuwaiti youth. – KUNA