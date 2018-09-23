Bank robbery suspect arrested

KUWAIT: A Jordanian in his 20s was arrested over an armed robbery at a Gulf Bank branch a few days ago. Police sources said detectives found the gloves the suspect had worn, adding he had stashed a large part of the KD 4,500 he stole in his Filipina girlfriend’s apartment in Salmiya. Detectives said the suspect had spent KD 250 from the stolen money. Police said he had discarded the abaya and niqab he had worn during the heist in a dumpster, adding the pistol he had used was a toy. – Al-Anbaa