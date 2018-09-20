Bank armed robbery reported

KUWAIT: A Gulf Bank branch was subjected to an armed robbery and no injuries to clients or employees were recorded, the bank confirmed yesterday in a post on its verified Twitter account. Necessary measures were immediately taken and a case was filed with concerned authorities at the Ministry of Interior, the bank noted. It also expressed gratitude to the Interior Ministry and security authorities for their quick response.

Girl charged in brother’s death

Police arrested the sister of a Somali teenage boy who died from a stab wound in the heard recently, and charged her with involuntary manslaughter, Al-Rai reported yesterday. While detectives handling the case were questioning the victim’s family members, his 26-year-old sister confessed to stabbing him by mistake while they were playing, before their mother discovered the case.

Car stolen

A citizen told Adan police that his vehicle was stolen after he offered it online for sale, Al-Anba reported. In his statements to police, the man said that a person contacted him through WhatsApp, and they agreed to meet at 1:30 am after he showed interest in buying the car. He said that they both agreed on the sale price of KD 18,000, then the suspect asked for a test drive, after which he drove off and disappeared with the vehicle. The complainant described the alleged thief as ‘very polite’ and ‘well dressed’.

Pigeons’ theft

A citizen told Salmi police that an identified person broke into his farm and stole 200 pigeons worth KD 2,000, Al-Anba reported. The man said that the pigeons were kept in several cages, adding that the theft took place while the farm’s keeper was asleep.