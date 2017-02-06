Bangladeshi driver deported for tearing a copy of the Holy Quran

KUWAIT: A Bangladeshi driver was arrested and referred to deportation for tearing a copy of the Holy Quran, said security sources, noting that a Lebanese man passing by saw the suspect and reported the incident.

Drivers arrested

An Egyptian trailer truck driver was arrested for damaging a border patrol while he was driving out of the Ratqa land border exit. Meanwhile, an Asian driver was arrested for running over a 9-year-old child while he was playing outside his house in Jahra. – Translated from the Arabic press