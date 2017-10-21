Ban on export of bottled water

KUWAIT: Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) Undersecretary Mohammed Boshehri hailed a decision by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan to ban the export of locally produced bottled water. Boshehri added that the state pays 90 percent of commodity’s production cost, and stressed that it is illogical to export such a product, especially since the state pays KD 6 for 1,000 gallons.

In addition, Boshehri stressed that Kuwait is ranked third worldwide in per capita consumption of water – 5,000 liters per person daily. He added that reports showed that around 20 million bottles were being exported monthly, ie 8-10 million gallons. He reiterated that it is illogical that state-subsidized water is exported.

By A Saleh