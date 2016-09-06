Ban on Bangladeshi workers’ recruitment reintroduced

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry reintroduced a ban on recruitment of workers from Bangladesh after months from reopening it under certain controls, including that the employer must own a house.

Undersecretary Assistant for Citizenship and Passports Affairs Sheikh Mazen Al-Jarrah made the decision Monday after viewing statistics which showed that the number of the Bangladeshi community in Kuwait reached 200,000 as of the end of last week, Al-Anbaa daily reported yesterday quoting a security source.

It is not known whether Sheikh Mazen would reconsider his decision in the future or would announce more controls to regulate the recruitment of workers from Bangladesh, the sources added. — Al-Anbaa