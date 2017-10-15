Balloons and icebergs

Icebergs are usually seen floating in a strange manner with the surface that looks like a small mountain while the submerged part may go deeper than one can see and is much larger, thicker and complicated. This wondrous scene teaches us that the real essence of something might not be actually seen just like a humble modest man that looks simple on the surface while he is full of potentials and creativity deep within.

Many such people live around us and many of us get fooled by them

The exact opposite of that is the case of a balloon which can easily blow up or shrink to its normal size if poked by a small needle. This reminds me of the saying which goes like this: “All that glitters is not gold.” This saying applies to so many people who would arrogantly walk around looking like balloons or are so silly and superficial that they are only concerned with appearances and are capable of enhancing such fake images to conceal their shallow thinking or lack of potentials.

Such balloon-like people may confuse you as you would expect too much from them and create an image about them that soon appears to be false, showing how hollow and shallow they are. Many such people live around us and many of us get fooled by them. They are called as fake friends, cheating lovers, radical employees, etc. One can also see them on social media networks that are dominated by silly, fake, talkative and unreasonable people.

We are doomed to get acquainted to various types of people throughout our lives, which helps us tell the difference between an ‘iceberg’ and a ‘balloon.’ So, my advice to you all is to seek icebergs around you to rely on, consult and befriend because those will be your real assets in times of need. On the other hand, you should be very careful with ‘balloons’. Dear readers, one should be fully conscious while dealing with people and capable of telling the difference between images and essences. -translated by Kuwait Times from Annahar

By Jamal Al-Humoud