Bahraini King receives Kuwaiti Defense Minister

KUWAIT: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa received Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Al-Sakhir Palace on Wednesday. Sheikh Nasser relayed the greetings of HH the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to King Hamad, a Defense Ministry statement read. The visiting Kuwaiti official underlined the depth of historic relations built on solid foundations between the neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, General Commander of the Bahraini Defense Force Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa and Sheikh Nasser met yesterday to discuss an array of mutual issues, mainly military ones. During the meeting, Sheikh Nasser Sabah commended deep relations between Kuwait and Bahrain, stressing mutual willingness to further promote and develop them in all fields. He also spoke highly of the continuing development of the Bahraini Defense Force in the fields of practical and scientific training, according to a ministry statement.

The meeting was attended by the accompanying delegation of the Kuwaiti first deputy prime minister and defense minister and a host of Bahraini high-ranking officers. Sheikh Nasser arrived in Manama on an official visit to Bahrain at the invitation of Bahrain’s Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Bahrain Defense Force and First Deputy Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.