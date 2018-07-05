Bahraini King praises Kuwaiti, Saudi, UAE supportive stances

MANAMA: Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa lauded on Wednesday the supportive stances of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and UAE to support and enhance the stability of the financial situation in the Kingdom of Bahrain. King Hamad said that during his reception of Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Abdullah bin Abdul-Malik Al-Sheikh, UAE Ambassador Shaikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Kuwaiti Chargé d’Affaires Abdullah Al-Shatti at Al-Sakhir Palace, Bahrain News Agency stated.

The Bahraini King pointed to the deep historical ties that unite the brotherly countries of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which have been confirmed in several situations to reflect the keenness to consolidate these fraternal ties, based on the belief in the unity of common destiny that brings them together.

He expressed his country’s appreciation and gratitude to the three countries for their initiative to ensure Bahrain’s financial stability, adding that the stances reflect the existing brotherly cooperation and coordination between Bahrain and the three countries.

The Bahraini King pointed out the importance of the great role that will contribute to the support of the brothers, which is one of the models of integration between the brothers in the support of a planned program aiming at serving national and public interests. – KUNA