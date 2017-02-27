Bahraini Crown Prince visits Kuwait today

KUWAIT: Bahraini Crown Prince, Deputy Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and his accompanying delegation is due to arrive in the country for a two-day visit today. The Bahraini delegation is due to host official talks that would highlight bilateral relations and ways to bolster them, and how to best serve the people of both nations.

The visit would solidify further brotherly relations between the two Gulf countries, the Kuwaiti envoy in Manama said. Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Azzam Al-Sabah, said in a statement that Prince Salman’s planned visit depicts the distinguished and brotherly bonds between the two countries.

Kuwait and Bahrain are member states of the GCC, the Gulf Cooperation Council, founded in the early 80s with aim of boosting ties and cooperation among the six regional countries-Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE. – KUNA