Bahrain policeman killed in ‘terror act’

DUBAI: An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain yesterday in what the interior ministry called a “terrorist act”, state news agency BNA reported. “The Interior Ministry mourns with great sadness and sorrow the martyr Lieutenant Hisham Hassan Mohammed Al-Hammadi, who was shot and killed in the Bilad Al-Qadeem area,” southwest of the capital Manama, the interior ministry said. “Initial indications suggest that it was a terrorist act and that he was not on duty.”