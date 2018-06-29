Bad weather halts sea navigation: KPA

KUWAIT: Sea navigation to and from Kuwait’s three major ports has been halted due to bad weather conditions caused by dust storms and heavy winds, Kuwait Port Authority (KPA) announced yesterday. Marine operation traffic to and from Al-Shuwaikh, Al-Shuaiba, and Al-Doha ports stopped at 12:00 pm upon field notes by the directors of sea operations, KPA stated. A dust storm that blew across Kuwait yesterday has brought down visibility to below 500 meters and caused instability in the weather, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The speed of wind hit 60 km/h, bringing down visibility to almost nil in some open areas, and stirring waves in the sea up to over seven feet, DGCA said in a statement.

KPA had announced earlier yesterday that Kuwait’s three ports of Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha were back in operation at 7:00 am yesterday after weather conditions improved across the country. Navigation operations had been suspended at the ports on Wednesday as a result of the deteriorating weather conditions.

A dust storm also hit Kuwait on Wednesday, as the bad weather conditions are caused by the Indian seasonal low pressure, said official at Kuwait Metrological Center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi. The low pressure is causing active northwestern winds loaded with dust coming from abroad and within the country. Strong wind and dust are predicted to continue through the weekend. – KUNA