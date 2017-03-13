Bad weather disrupts marine traffic – Aviation traffic normal despite dusty weather

KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) — Marine traffic at Shuwaikh Port has been suspended due to bad weather conditions in the country, Kuwait Ports Authority said. The move mainly aims at keeping the safety of ships from dusty weather, the head of operations at the port, Captain Bader Al-Enezi, told KUNA. He hoped that weather conditions would improve very soon. Kuwait is witnessing dusty weather as speed of winds hits over 40 km/h and visibility level is below 500 meters. Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said aviation traffic is normal despite a wave of dust that has been surging in the country.

KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) — Aviation traffic is normal despite a wave of dust that has been surging in the country, Civil Aviation said Monday. Spokesperson of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Mansour Al-Hashimi told KUNA that air navigation and traffic continues as normal since wind speed and horizontal visibility are still within safe navigation limits. However, he pointed out current visibility reaching 1,600 meters, noting that arrival and departure flights from commercial airline companies were not affected. He added that current visibility is at 7,000 meters, noting minimum visibility for takeoff and landing is between 300 to 500 meters.