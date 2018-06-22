‘Back to the slammer’, the history of prisons in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Ending up in prison is probably one of the worse things that could ever happen to any human being, but in our modern times, such correctional facilities are necessary to amend the behaviors of misguided individuals and also are important to hold up those considered as menace to society.

Prior to the early 1950s, Kuwait had no prisons in the modern sense of the term to house criminals and felons; however, according to the book ‘From here began Kuwait’ by author Abdullah Al-Hatem, a large shop, owned by Abdulaziz Al-Qabandi in one of the old markets of Kuwait, was used as a proto-prison. As signs of overall development began to creep in the era of Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah forward, original methods of detention were becoming obsolete, requiring the establishment of a modern prison system.

In October 2, 1954, then Deputy Police Chief, future Crown Prince and Father Amir, Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a letter to the concerned authorities, which called for the overhaul of the outdated prison system and replacing it with a more effective and modern one.

The policy to develop new prisons and correction facilities was set in motion and Kuwaiti authorities sought assistance from Egypt on this matter. By October 29, 1954, Egyptian experts recommended that a prison – consisting of several buildings housing male, female, and juvenile offenders separately – would be constructed far away from known residential areas. The process of construction began in the 1955, which ultimately led to the establishment of modern detention facilities in Kuwait. – KUNA