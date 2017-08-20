Awareness for pilgrims – Eid on Sept 1

KUWAIT: The Health Ministry set up a booth at Kuwait International Airport to spread awareness among pilgrims. Head of the information office at MoH Dr Ghalia Al-Mutairi said the goal behind the campaign, under the slogan “towards a safe pilgrimage”, is to commit pilgrims to follow health instructions to guarantee a hajj without illnesses, and the program will continue for 10 days. She said the booth will be open round the clock.

Eid on Sept 1

The astronomy department at the Science Club said the first day of Zul Hijja for 1438 will be Wednesday, Aug 30. Arafat Day will be on Thursday, Aug 31, and Eid Al-Adha will be on Friday, Sept 1.

Tax income expected

Finance Ministry Undersecretary Khaleefa Hamada said the amount of tax income expected from imposing value added tax and selective tax is nearly KD 600 million, adding that the amount will not end the budget deficit, but it will boost non-oil revenue. As for postponing the VAT and selective taxes, he said these will be imposed as soon as they are approved by the National Assembly, adding that these taxes are simple and easy to implement.

Automated procedures

The Commerce and Industry Ministry will start trials to automate procedures before the end of this year, and will seek to start official operation of the new systems by the start of the next year. The ministry seeks to automate all company procedures, aiming to start a new era of procedures and government transactions away from the current long documentary cycle.

By Meshal Al-Enezi