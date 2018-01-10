Automatic cut of telephone service for unpaid Jan bills

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of State for Services Affairs yesterday urged subscribers to pay their due fees, warning that it will enforce a programmed automatic severance of telephone land lines service for this month in line with the procedure in force.

Subscribers will receive a general warning message on Sunday, and then a second will follow to the concerned ones on January 21, the ministry said in a statement. The financial ceiling according to which the computer will include a phone line in the ‘severance list’ is KD 50 (about $165) for home lines and KD 100 (about $330) for commercial ones, the ministry noted.

Service will be cut as of January 28 if bills are not paid, it added Telephone lines whose bills are being paid in installments will be automatically comprised on the list once a subscriber welshes on payment. Subscribes can pay bills via the ministry’s website or the official one of the State of Kuwait Government, the Kuwait Government on Line, they can also phone 123 to ask about their bills. – KUNA