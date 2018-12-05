Automated system to prevent visa trafficking

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower’s deputy director for human resources and financial affairs Sultan Al-Shaalani said the authority is exerting unprecedented efforts to fight marginal labor, and in this regard, it recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt to recruit Egyptians through automated electronic transactions between both countries. Shaalani added that the e-linkage system, due to be used by the beginning of 2019, will help recruit only skilled and qualified labor as well as help fight visa trafficking.

Sales’ license

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced reducing the number of procedures needed to apply for a special sales’ license to only one form that can be easily accessed online, instead of the previous 15 paper ones. The ministry added that applicants can apply online at www.moci.gov.kw, fill the needed form and file it within minutes, which cuts down the paperwork cycle.

Fugitive caught

Jahra police arrested a citizen sentenced to four years in prison and sent him to the sentences implementation department, Al-Rai reported yesterday. The suspect was driving without a license, then refused to pull over, so he was chased. When he left the car and started running, he was caught.

Smuggling foiled

Nuwaiseeb customs officers arrested a passenger for attempting to smuggle hashish and two bottles of imported liquor. He was sent to concerned authorities, reported Al-Rai.

Blackmail

A Syrian woman lodged a complaint against a person who pestered her with indecent images and messages after midnight, so police referred the complaint to detectives, who were able to identify him as an Egyptian man working in a phone store. After he was arrested, he justified his actions by saying “I want to marry her”, according to an Al-Rai report. The woman said she had left the phone for repairs at his store. The suspect faces legal action.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies