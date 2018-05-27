Auto theft gang busted in Jleeb

KUWAIT: Farwaniya detectives arrested a gang that stole vehicles in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh, the Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department said. Case papers indicate that detectives were tipped off concerning some vehicles seen parked in an open yard in Jleeb. Checking on the vehicles, detectives found they belong to three different car rental firms that had reported them missing after an expatriate man rented them for a day. Detectives also found out that the GPS devices in seven of the vehicles were disconnected.

After conducting investigations, detectives managed to identify the suspect, who escaped arrest, leaving three of his compatriots to be arrested with the seven stolen vehicles, the tools they used in breaking open and stealing them, 21 keys, 14 registration documents, several passports, three knives, two criminal investigators’ IDs, detectives’ blue lights, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia. The suspects confessed that they usually rented luxury vehicles for a day and then dismantled and sold them.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun