Authority issues regulations on banning, unbanning foodstuff imports

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN) yesterday recommended banning and unbanning the importation of food products from several countries. The Supreme Committee recommended in its 12th meeting to ban and lift the ban on the import of foodstuffs and products from Australia, Ukraine, Russia and South Korea for specific reasons, according to Secretary of the supreme committee for food safety Adel Al-Suwait.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry decided to lift the ban on the importation of fresh strawberry fruit from Australia and decided to temporarily ban the importation of all types of beef, sheep and goats (all fresh and frozen) and their derivatives from Ukraine due to the outbreak of anthrax, he added.

The ministry also decided to lift the ban on the import of all types of beef, sheep and goats (fresh and frozen) and their derivatives from the Russian Federation due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, he said. He also said that the ministry decided to lift the ban on the import of all kinds of beef, sheep and goats (fresh and frozen) and their derivatives from South Korea due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, he said. – KUNA