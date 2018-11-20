Authority gears up to develop ports’ infrastructure

KUWAIT: Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) recently conducted a comprehensive inspection and inventory of various departments in Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha ports pending developing the infrastructure of all three ports that have been in service for over 60 years. KPA Director Sheikh Yousef Abdullah Sabah Al-Nasser instructed all concerned committees to complete the process as soon as possible, the authority’s public relations department said in a statement.

In this regard, head of the facilities and public relations committee Atef Al-Shatti said five tenders had been offered for public bidding to remove at least 60 tons of solid waste in the three ports as well as in the main ports complex building. Commenting on the same issue, the safety and security manager at Shuwaikh Port Bader Al-Rushood said some isolated areas behind the port were being subjected to electricity and plumbing maintenance operations in addition to collecting debris and classifying it pending selling them in an auction.

In the meantime, the authority’s planning and projects manager and the head of the constructions committee Essa Al-Mulla said some temporary structures and warehouses are being currently removed to be replaced by modern edifices.

