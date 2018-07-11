Authorities coordinate for start of shrimp fishing season

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fishermen Union’s Chairman Thaher Al-Sowayyan highly commended the efforts exerted by the Public Authority of Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) Director Sheikh Mohammed Al-Yousef Al-Sabah and his understanding of the union’s demands. Sowayyan added that PAAAFR invited the union to attend a meeting with the coastguards, the marines, the Environment Public Authority and the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition to discuss fishing boat traffic upon launching the shrimping season on August 1. He added that the union will hold a seminar for fishermen to brief them on how to deal with emergencies at sea and how to contact the coastguards to request assistance or report any suspicious sightings.

Authority’s budget

Director of the public authority for disabled affairs Dr Shafiqa Al-Awadhi said the authority’s budget for 2017-2018 is KD 177,734,000, of which 98 percent (KD 174,963,559,649) was spent on internal expenses. She also pointed out that 95 percent of the expenses were special aid for the disabled. Awadhi added that KD 30 million was spent as school subsidies, while 98 percent of the KD 1.5 million budget allocated for assistive devices was spent.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi