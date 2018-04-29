Audio systems stolen from six mosques

KUWAIT: The director of Farwaniya governorate’s mosque department complained to police about repeated thefts of audio systems from mosques. He said six mosques in Khaitan, Farwaniya and Riggae had their audio systems stolen, adding that the thefts take place during the period between opening the mosque’s door and before the azan is made. The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs issued an administrative circular that the muezzin should open the mosque’s door 15 minutes before azan, and close it 45 minutes after the azan. The mosque will remain open between Maghrib and Isha prayers, while the circular is effective in Jleeb, Khaitan, Riggae and Farwaniya mosques.

Grace period

A security source said the number of expatriates who took advantage of the grace period for residency violators to leave without having to pay fines or correcting their status after paying fines (KD 600 to KD 1,000) is 57,123 expats. The source added that 20,946 expats corrected their status, while 36,177 expats left the country with the possibility of returning back. The source said the number of violating expats is 155,000.

Drug trafficking charges

Four expatriates were sent to drugs prosecution and charged with trading in drugs, and 2.5 kg of opium was sent along with them. The arrests were on the orders of Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Security Maj Gen Khalid Al-Dayeen. Director General of the Drug Control General Directorate (DCGD) Brig Bader Al-Ghadouri received tips about an Iranian selling opium. The suspect was persuaded to sell drugs to an undercover agent and was arrested during the exchange. He told authorities about three of his compatriots, who all sold drugs. All were arrested and said the drugs were brought by sea.

Drug possession

Ahmadi police arrested two men and a woman under the influence of drugs in a car in Mahboula. The three – a male and female citizen and a bedoon man – also had drugs on them. The suspects – all ex-convicts – denied any connection with the illicit substances. They were sent to the Drugs Control General Department.

Reckless driver arrested

Ahmadi police foiled a reckless driver’s attempt to escape, and he was arrested following a chase. His car was impounded. The suspect was showing off in Fintas and was reported by passersby.

Missing girls found

Police arrested two Saudi sisters in Sharq late at night after finding they were reported missing by their families at Andalus police station. The girls had attempted to evade police.

Mugging suspect detained

Ahmadi detectives solved three cases filed against an unidentified person – for mugging, posing as a detective as well as stealing a vehicle, which was used in the muggings. The vehicle was found with the suspect, and victims identified the suspect in a line-up. A security source said Abu Halifa detectives learned about a bedoon involved in muggings and posing as a detective. The bedoon was arrested and confessed to committing two crimes against expats. He said the vehicle he stole was left running. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai