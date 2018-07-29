Attempt to smuggle in 6,488 bottles of liquor

KUWAIT: Shuwaikh customs officers foiled an attempt to smuggle into Kuwait 6,488 bottles of liquor in a container of wood and marble. The shipment arrived from an Asian country. Elsewhere, Nuwaiseeb police caught a man trying to smuggle 25 cartons of cigarettes hidden in his car out of the country.

Brothers fight turns violent

A citizen was sent to the public prosecution and charged with attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The suspect, who is currently unemployed, allegedly tried to kill his brother with an AK-47. Police received a call about a house being attacked, the call was made by the house owner claiming that he was afraid of being killed by his brother, who left the firearm behind and escaped. Later while detectives were at the house, they were surprised by the suspect returning, so he was placed under arrest and charged accordingly.

Babies fall, one dies

Ahmadi prosecutors investigated a case of two infants falling, the falls resulting in the death of one of the infants. The case is being investigated as a suspected felony. The infants’ uncle rushed them to Adan hospital, as one died while the other was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition. The whereabouts of the parent were not immediately known. If no criminal act was proven, the parents may still face a charge of negligence in caring for minors.

Woman kidnapped in Waha

A security source said a call was received after midnight about the kidnapping of a woman in Waha area. Police found a Kuwaiti woman who told police that her nephews stormed her house and kidnapped her sister (their mother), while their father was waiting in his car and they all drove off. A kidnapping case was filed at Waha police station as a felony, and the culprits are to be arrested on sight.

Farm ransacked

A citizen who works for the Ministry Of Public Works told police that eight people stormed his farm in Kabd, ransacked it and damaged a vehicle. He said three of his friends who were at the farm were severely beaten. The case has been sent to the prosecution.

Long-time swindler arrested

Sentences implementation detectives arrested a citizen who was wanted to serve an eight year jail sentence for committing several swindling cases, as she has been fugitive for several years. She was sent to concerned authorities.- translated by Kuwait Times from Alanbaa

By Hanan Al-Saadoun