Asians to be deported for kissing in public

KUWAIT: Hawally Security Director Maj Gen Abdeen Al-Abdeen ordered an Indian and a Filipina be detained prior to their deportation for kissing in public in Jabriya. A security source said police responded to calls about the couple’s behavior and made the arrest.

‘Shot by mistake’

An Egyptian who works in a weaponry shop was hit by a pellet by mistake. A citizen who was in the store at the time of the accident said he did not mean to shoot the expat, adding that he didn’t think the weapon was loaded. The Egyptian was rushed to hospital in an unstable condition.

Kuwaiti swindled

An employee at a travel agency spoiled plans of a media man to travel to Europe after he took his money and cancelled all reservations. The citizen told Nugra police that he gave an Egyptian travel agent KD 1,800 to make hotel reservations in Europe, but he later realized he was swindled, as the employee cancelled the reservations and did not answer calls. Police found the suspect has left the country.

Drunk citizen arrested

A drunk citizen was arrested after he hit the car of a policeman who was heading to work. The drunk swerved towards the policeman’s car, who hit the pavement, damaging the car in the process. The suspect then sped off. Other police patrols pursued the suspect, caught him and found a liquor bottle.

Tattoo girl reunited

Sharq detectives reunited a girl with her family after she left them due to a dispute with her mother over a tattoo on her arm. Detectives traced her phone and located her near seaside Shaab, where she was found with two persons. All three were taken to the police station, and the girl’s family was called in to retrieve her.

Citizen with lewd toys

A citizen was arrested with lewd toys as well as 11 heroin injections. Police also found he is wanted for a civil sentence implementation. The man was in an abnormal condition in Mahboula when he was stopped. He also had shabu besides the heroin.

Contractor wanted

A Syrian is wanted for swindling a citizen out of KD 3,500. The citizen told Kabd police that the Syrian placed an ad claiming to be a contractor, and agreed with him to build a swimming pool at the cost of KD 7,000, of which he paid 3,500, but the contractor disappeared. The citizen gave police a receipt of the amount. – Al-Rai, Al-Anbaa