Asians arrested in home-turned-brewery

KUWAIT: Multiple arrests were made yesterday in a police raid to a Zahra house were liquor was brewed for sale in violation of the law. The operation was carried out based on investigations which confirmed information detectives had received earlier that the house was turned into an illegal brewery. A group of persons, all of Asian nationalities, were arrested during the raid, the Interior Ministry said in a statement without specifying the number of people arrested. The suspects reportedly rented the house from its original owner and used it to facilitate their illegal activity, according to the statement. They were taken to the proper authorities for further action.

Fatal accident

Two women were killed and seven other people were injured in a traffic accident reported at the Mutla’a Road yesterday. Further details about the accident could not immediately be known.

Motorists hurt

At least one motorist was reported injured in a two-vehicle collision reported in the desert southwest of Sabah Al-Ahmad area. Firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call, then freed the two drivers who were trapped inside their wrecked vehicles. One driver was transported via Medevac to the nearest medical facility. An investigation was opened to determine the circumstances behind the accident.

Roaming vendors

Kuwait Municipality inspectors confiscated three truckloads of electric appliances and used furniture during a crackdown against illegal roaming vendors in Khaitan. Three truckloads of vegetables and fruits were also confiscated during the same campaign.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun