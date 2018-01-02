An Asian woman killed in a 4-way vehicle collision; Kuwaiti shoots sister, surrenders

KUWAIT: An Asian woman was killed and three others were injured in a four-way vehicle collision on the Seventh Ring Road towards Kabd. Firemen received a call about a collision between two water tankers and two cars and rescued the trapped individuals and the deceased.

Car on fire

Mishref firemen put out a fire that started in a car which was parked in Al Salam area. No injuries were reported.

Kuwaiti attacked

A citizen’s husband was arrested for assault after police had to rescue her from him. The victim lodged a complaint and submitted a medical report stating her injuries.

Kuwaiti shoots sister

A Kuwaiti surrendered himself to Farwaniya police after shooting his sister for unknown reasons. The man, in his forties, said he killed her by shooting her in the abdomen. Investigations are underway.

Two stabbed

An Iranian was arrested for assaulting and stabbing two citizens at a cafe. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Under the influence

Police arrested a motorist who collided with a police patrol while under the influence of drugs in an attempt to escape. The suspect had drugs and paraphernalia on him.

42,639 entries; 45,768 exits

The Central Operations Directorate said land borders recorded 42,639 entries and 45,768 exits by citizens, while 49,909 Gulf nationals entered and 51,532 exited the country. Meanwhile, Residency detectives uncovered nine companies in Jahra with 46 laborers under their sponsorship who are working somewhere else. The Social Affairs Ministry was contacted to take the necessary legal action.

Citizen acquitted

The Court of Misdemeanors acquitted a citizen accused of stealing 43 Rolex watches (of a total value of KD 500,000) on KD 1,000 bail.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies