Asian arrested for using fake passport

KUWAIT: A Bangladeshi was arrested on arrival at Kuwait International Airport for using a fake passport. Security officials checked the man’s fingerprint and found out that he had been deported from the Kuwait.

Fake detectives

A laundry man in Jleeb reported that three unidentified robbers who claimed to be police detectives assaulted and tied him up before stealing his money. Security sources added that the man managed to take a photo of their vehicle. -Al-Rai/ Al-Qabas