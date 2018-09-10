Ashura security plan discussed

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham met yesterday with Husseiniyas’ representatives in presence of other ministry officials, in order to discuss the security plan for this year’s marking of Ashura day. The undersecretary urged worshippers to follow police’s instruction and comply with the laws within the Husseiniyas’ premises, further stressing the need of cooperating with policemen. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Naham listened to comments and proposals made by the with Husseiniyas’ representatives in attendance.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun