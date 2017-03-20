ASAR acts as Kuwait legal counsel to managers for EQUATE Sukuk

KUWAIT: ASAR – Al-Ruwayeh & Partners (ASAR), Kuwait’s leading and most prominent corporate law firm, and one of the region’s top tier law firms, is pleased to have acted as Kuwait law counsel to Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC Bank plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, KFH Capital Investment Company K.S.C.C., MUFG Securities EMEA plc, Mizuho International plc, National Bank of Abu Dhabi P.J.S.C., SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited, Watani Investment Co K.S.C.C. (NBK Capital) (collectively, the managers) in relation to establishment of EQUATE Sukuk SPC Limited’s (EQUATE SPC) $2 billion Trust Certificate (Sukuk) issuance Program and its inaugural $500 million Sukuk issuance thereunder. EQUATE SPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Co. K.S.C.C. (together with The Kuwait Olefins Company K.S.C.C.) (the EQUATE Group). This following the EQUATE Group’s first rule ($2.25 billion) 144A/ Reg S dual-series bond international debt capital markets offering in November 2016 – in respect to which ASAR also acted on behalf of the managers under that offering.

The Trust Certificates (Sukuk) have an Ijarah and Murabahah structure. The 7 year senior unsecured Sukuk were priced competitively at 100 per cent of the issue price with a profit rate of 175 basis points over the 7 year mid-swap rate, returning a yield-to-maturity of 3.944 per cent. The Sukuk issuance (which was over-subscribed by a factor of 7.4 and with a global order book exceeding $3.7 billion) was well received by global investors (both Islamic and conventional) The issuance proceeds will be used to refinance EQUATE Group’s existing debt.

Rob Little – Counsel at ASAR noted that: “We are delighted to have been involved with both of the inaugural conventional and Sukuk issuances of the EQUATE Group. ASAR has a long and established history of acting as Kuwait law counsel in high quality debt capital market transactions, and both of the recent issuances of the EQUATE Group is no exception. We have previously noted that while global and GCC markets remain under some pressure, we believe that similar transactions are key to the overall stability of steady economic growth. We are particularly proud in having successfully represented the Managers in both issuances of the Equate Group.”

John Cunha – Partner at ASAR noted that: “We are delighted to have acted on behalf of the Managers in both of the inaugural conventional and Sukuk issuances of the EQUATE Group. Both of these issuances are a testament to the strength and depth of local and regional financial capital markets in a challenging environment. The successful conclusion of both of these issuances is the result of the hard work of the EQUATE Group and the Managers.”

